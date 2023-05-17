Energy costs to drop for Eversource customers this summer

(WFSB) – Energy costs will drop for Eversource customers this summer as a new service rate is set to begin.

Eversource said the new standard service rate of 13.82 cents per kilowatt-hour is planned to go into effect on July 1.

According to Eversource, customers who pay the standard service rate and use an average of 700 kWh per month will see an overall decrease of $56 a month.

The current energy supply cost for Eversource customers is 24.17 cents per kilowatt-hour.

“This comes after energy prices hit historic highs in New England last year due to natural gas supply constraints related to the continued war in Ukraine and global demand,” the utility company said.

Last summer the energy supply cost was 12.19 cents per kilowatt-hour.

Service rates go down in the summer. Energy costs change twice a year in Connecticut, on January 1 and July 1.

The new rate must be approved by the state’s Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA).

The delivery charge will also change starting in July, according to Eversource.

“If approved by PURA, the total delivery charge would change from $0.11751 cents per kilowatt-hour to $0.14107 cents per kilowatt-hour and would mean an increase of approximately $16 to customers using the average 700 kwh per month,” Eversource said. “This increase is primarily due to the expiration of a roughly $12 a month credit on customers’ bills that went into effect in January to ease the burden of high energy costs.”

Eversource said customers should expect supply costs to go up again in the winter.

The company listed tips to lower energy usage:

· Keep air conditioners set as warm as comfort allows. For every degree higher on the thermostat, the air conditioner will use 1-3% less electricity.

· Don’t block air flow. Keep air vents clear of obstructions such as furniture, curtains, and rugs.

· Operate major appliances during the cooler parts of the day. Energy is conserved by using appliances like clothes washers and dryers early in the morning or late in the evening when there is also less demand on the electric system.

· Keep blinds closed when it’s hot out to prevent unwanted heat from entering a home through windows. Using curtains, shades, and blinds can lower indoor temperatures by up to 20 degrees.

· Switch to ENERGY STAR®-certified LED lights. The energy-efficient bulbs run cooler and last up to 25 times longer than incandescent lights.

· Set ceiling fans to rotate counterclockwise and at a higher speed in the summer to circulate the air more effectively, creating a cooling, wind chill effect. Remember to turn the fan off when leaving the room.

· Sign up for a Home Energy SolutionsSM home energy performance assessment. During the visit, a certified technician checks a customer’s home to identify places that can be tightened up to save money and energy. The technician will do on-the-spot improvements like sealing up drafty doors and windows and closing air gaps around pipes and more to help keep the heat out.

