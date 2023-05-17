Contests
G.O.A.T. Brew Fest returns to Dunkin’ Park this fall

More than 50 businesses will be on tap for the Hartford Yard Goats’ annual “Greatest of All Time” Brew Fest this fall.
By Rob Polansky
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - More than 50 businesses will be on tap for the Hartford Yard Goats’ annual “Greatest of All Time” Brew Fest this fall.

The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club announced on Tuesday that tickets were available for the Oct. 21 event at Dunkin’ Park.

From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., the G.O.A.T. Brew Fest will feature more than 50 local vendors offering tastes of beer, seltzers and spirits.

There will also be live music.

All ticket holders will be able to go down to the field and the dugouts for access to lawn games, organizers said.

Tickets are $85 for “Very Important Goats,” $60 for general admission, and $25 for designated drivers.

Tickets can be bought by calling 860-246-GOAT (4628), visiting online at www.yardgoatsbaseball.com, or in person at the Click It or Ticket Box Office at Dunkin’ Park.

All guests must be 21 years or older to attend this event.

The Yard Goats said beer sampling will take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. with a general admission ticket, which also includes a collectable sample mug. Designated drivers have access to unlimited water. Guests that purchase a “VIG” ticket will be allowed early entry to Dunkin’ Park at 2 p.m.

Proceeds from the G.O.A.T. Brew Fest will benefit the Yard Goats Foundation, a Connecticut-based non-profit organization dedicated to providing social, educational and scholarship opportunities for the youth in our surrounding communities in connection with the activities of the Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club.

Individual game tickets, season tickets, group tickets and luxury suites for all Yard Goats games at Dunkin’ Park are also available to purchase on the team’s website.

