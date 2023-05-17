How to prepare your plants for potential freeze overnight

(WFSB) - It’s setting up to be a chilly night across Connecticut, especially in the hills where temperatures could drop below freezing.

Fairfield, Litchfield, New Haven, New London, Tolland and Windham counties are under a Freeze Warning.

Eyewitness News visited Moscarillo’s Garden Shoppe in Torrington to see how people are getting prepared for potential lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Even if your area isn’t under a warning, go ahead and do what Mary Ellen Ciminera plans on doing.

“I am pulling everything in tonight, I don’t have much out, mostly perennials, but my annuals, are going in the porch,” said Ciminera, of Torrington.

Hanging baskets, planters, tropical plants, and any plants you haven’t planted yet, you’ll want to bring in.

“Other things if you have them in the ground, you are going to want to take a sheet, cover them as best as possible, but anything you can take inside will probably be the best,” said Mackenzie Klug, Greenhouse Manager at Moscarillo’s.

Any warm season vegetables or herbs need to be covered if in the ground. The one herb that might not even survive if you cover is basil.

Lettuce and other cold season vegetables will do fine, pansies and marigolds too!

“If it’s going to be a dry night, don’t water beforehand because that is going to put moisture on the plant, and if you do it well enough, that there is warm air inside, of a pocket, it will help protect from cold air outside,” Klug said.

Torrington is under a Freeze Warning and is expected to have potential lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s, but quickly warming up and into the 40s by 8 a.m. and highs in the lower 60s.

You can keep up with alerts on the WFSB Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.