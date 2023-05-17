Legislators to discuss efforts to increase affordable housing

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Between high demand, lack of inventory, and high-interest rates, buying a home in Connecticut is exceptionally hard.

Later this morning, legislators will discuss ongoing efforts to increase housing availability, particularly units designated as affordable.

The news conference will be held at the future site of Cedar Pointe, a 108-unit apartment complex currently under development near a newly constructed CTfastrak station.

The Town of Newington is below the state’s 10% affordable housing threshold, allowing developers to propose projects not subject to local zoning regulations.

Legislators believe that makes towns like Newington more attractive to buyers and renters.

On Tuesday, Realtors met to speak about real estate industry challenges.

According to the President of CT Realtors, 55,000 people moved to the state during the COVID pandemic, shrinking the available housing in Connecticut.

“Currently, we have roughly 3,100 single-family and condominium listings in the entire state of Connecticut. To put that in perspective, pre-pandemic, there

Were 22,000,” said David Gallitto, President of CT Realtors.

The housing discussion with Gov. Ned Lamont will begin at 10:30 a.m. in Newington.

