Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Man dies after being hit by driver in Fairfield parking lot

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By Evan Sobol
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) – A surveyor who was working in Fairfield Wednesday morning was struck and killed by a driver, according to police.

Authorities said it happened in the parking lot of 2150 Post Road around 9:18 a.m.

The man was assigned to perform work in the area, according to police. He was hit in the driveway.

“The driver of the vehicle was identified as a 19-year-old female who remained at the scene and is cooperating with police,” Fairfield police said.

Police identified the victim as a 59-year-old man from Colchester. He was taken to Saint Vincent’s Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

The victim has not been identified.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Fairfield Officer Kevin Wells at 203-254-4859 or kwells@fairfieldct.org.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Wednesday May 17. Here's the noon forecast.
Technical Discussion: Widespread frost on the way, record cold is possible!
Couple accused of running home improvement scam
Manchester home improvement business accused of stealing thousands from clients
Police lights generic
Moose killed in North Haven vehicle strike may have been spotted earlier this month
ProHealth Physicians in Marlborough
REPORT: CT pediatrician lied about getting his COVID vaccine
2 CT lobster roll spots named some of the best in New England
2 CT lobster roll spots named some of the best in New England

Latest News

Eversource.
Energy costs to drop for Eversource customers this summer
Generic Concert Photo (Source: Pixabay)
Sound on Sound festival participates in promotion for $99 festival weekend tickets
Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Wednesday May 17. Here's the noon forecast.
Technical Discussion: Widespread frost on the way, record cold is possible!
Police lights generic
Moose killed in North Haven vehicle strike may have been spotted earlier this month