Man dies after being hit by driver in Fairfield parking lot

FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) – A surveyor who was working in Fairfield Wednesday morning was struck and killed by a driver, according to police.

Authorities said it happened in the parking lot of 2150 Post Road around 9:18 a.m.

The man was assigned to perform work in the area, according to police. He was hit in the driveway.

“The driver of the vehicle was identified as a 19-year-old female who remained at the scene and is cooperating with police,” Fairfield police said.

Police identified the victim as a 59-year-old man from Colchester. He was taken to Saint Vincent’s Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

The victim has not been identified.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Fairfield Officer Kevin Wells at 203-254-4859 or kwells@fairfieldct.org.

