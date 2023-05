NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A moose was reportedly struck by a driver in North Haven on Wednesday morning.

State police said they responded to the area of exit 63 on Route 15 northbound.

They said no injuries were reported.

“The status of the moose is unknown at this time,” said Trooper First Class Pedro Muñiz.

No other details were released.

