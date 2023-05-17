New Haven announces plan to crack down on street racing

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - For years, drag racers have been roaring along New Haven’s waterfront.

With summer right around the corner, the Elm City is ramping up its efforts to keep people safe.

One tool is speed tables that are being installed. They are spread out, with the design to make it much difficult for drivers to race.

Police will also be using all sorts of technology to keep tabs on racers if they try to flee.

Raking, shaping and molding asphalt into a mound, a crew on Sargent Drive was fast at work, on a job designed to get drivers, specifically illegal street racers, to slow down.

“Friday night, Saturday nights, that’s when it’s the most of them out here,” said Sean Sundwall.

Sean and his brother Ryan are staying at the La Quinta Inn, and they said those late weekend nights can get loud and dangerous.

“When they do the racing, start at one end, they fly down the other end, turn around and fly down the other end. Now that they’re doing the speed humps, everyone is hoping they slow down, because it’s getting to be obnoxious,” Ryan said.

New Haven is installing four speed tables on Sargent Drive, and hopefully crossing this stretch off the list of where racers gather.

Back in the fall a man drag racing in the area was killed in a five-car crash.

“There was a carload of young teenage girls, that had nothing to do with the race and some of them were seriously injured,” said New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson.

It’s been an issue all over the Elm City for years.

Video shows past racers revving their engines up and down Route 80.

The city said it is in talks with the state to look at what can be done on those roads.

A few years ago, the city installed similar speed tables on Long Wharf and they said since then, it hasn’t been an issue there.

But it’s not just changing the infrastructure.

Police said they’ll be using the city’s camera system, Star Chaser GPS monitoring, and even stop sticks if racers flee, along with flying drones to provide real time intelligence.

“All of these tools will be used to ensure, one thing, people abide by the law in New Haven, people respect our community, people keep our community safe,” said New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker.

Which is all those who live in the area want.

“I think it’s a great thing, they’re doing this right now. I guarantee you it’s going to slow down,” said Sean.

Officers will not only go after racers for reckless driving charges, but the mayor said thanks to a newer state law, spectators can also be ticketed for watching one of these drag races.

