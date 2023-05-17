Plans to redevelop area near Dunkin’ Park in Hartford

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Plans to redevelop the area by Dunkin’ Park in Hartford are gaining momentum.

Just north of the ballpark there are vacant buildings and blighted properties, and that’s why there’s been an ongoing push to make the Arrowhead Gateway section more vibrant.

The project is aimed at connecting downtown Hartford to the city’s north end. The goal is to revitalize the area by Dunkin’ Park.

“I feel like it’s necessary but it’s going to be challenging,” said Rodney Matthews, owner of Exclusive Linez Custom Print Shop.

Matthews’ business is just north of Dunkin’ Park.

“You get a lot of people coming for the Yard Goats but they really don’t come past this way. It’s not like they come here and shop,” Matthews said.

The city of Hartford is looking to purchase the church next to Matthews’ store.

“The natural use for that church building is to be renovated residential as well as reactivated retail on the ground floor. It’s about using that block to help knit our neighborhoods back together,” said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.

The Arrowhead Gateway Redevelopment Project is a $17 million project aimed at bringing new stores, apartments and dining options to the area. The city is getting about $6.3 million dollars in grant money from the state.

“That Arrowhead development is a really important opportunity to save and bring back to life some historic buildings and also to do some ground up development on making lots,” Bronin said.

People who frequent this part of Hartford recognize there is plenty of room for improvements.

“There’s great foot traffic but the accessibility of coming into Hartford and downtown and supporting local businesses, it’s just difficult to find parking a lot of the time,” said Nick Olmo, UConn Student.

The hope is to help make the capital city more connected.

