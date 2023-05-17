Sound on Sound festival participates in promotion for $99 festival weekend tickets

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - If you’re looking to save money on concert tickets, this is a promotion you’d be interested in.

Live Nation’s Concert Week promotion is now expanding to include musical festivals.

Concert goers will be able to buy $99 all-in-one day tickets to a variety of festivals in 2023.

Festival Weekend tickets are all-in, meaning fees are already included in the $99 price.

Sound on Sound at Seaside Park in Bridgeport will participate in this promotion.

Sound on Sound is a two-day event featuring Red Hot Chili Peppers, John Mayer, Alanis Morissette, Trey Anastasio Band, Hozier, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Lord Huron and many more.

The festival will run from September 30 to October 1.

Tickets will be available Friday, May 19 starting at 10:00 a.m. through May 22, 11:59, or while tickets last.

Tickets can be purchased using this link.

Once the sale has started, click “Select Tickets” for the festivals you’re interested in to be taken to the purchase page for that event.

Add ticket(s) to your cart and proceed to checkout.

“This offer is available for a limited time only and on a first-come, first-served basis - fans are encouraged to act fast and secure their tickets as soon as possible starting May 19th.”

Once the offer ends, tickets will go back to standard pricing.

MORE TO KNOW:

• $99 all-in 1-day tickets include all fees upfront.

• Taxes will be added as applicable by city and state. Shipping costs will be added where applicable.

• $99 all-in 1-day tickets are available for select Live Nation festivals, while inventory lasts. Not all Live Nation-produced festivals will be included in this offer.

• Select days of each festival will be included in the $99 all-in 1-day ticket offer. Dates available will vary by festival and will be specified for each festival on LiveNation.com/FestivalWeekend.

