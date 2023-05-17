Contests
Teen runaway from Ansonia sought

By Rob Polansky
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 7:05 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) - A runaway teenager from Ansonia is being sought, according to police.

Dominick Addison, 15, left his home around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Dominick Addison, 15, of Ansonia, was last seen leaving his home the morning of May 16.
Dominick Addison, 15, of Ansonia, was last seen leaving his home the morning of May 16.

Ansonia police described Dominick as being 6′2″ tall and weighing about 120 pounds. He has black hair that is braided.

Anyone with information about Dominick’s whereabouts was asked to contact the Ansonia Police Department at 203-735-1885. People can also anonymously contact the department through Tip411. https://www.tip411.com/tips/new?alert_group_id=21553

