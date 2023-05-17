USDA considers banning chocolate milk in schools

(WFSB) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture is considering banning flavored milk in school cafeterias, including chocolate milk.

Chocolate milk has been a staple in America’s school lunchrooms forever, but concerns about too much sugar have it on the chopping block.

The USDA is considering two proposed options concerning flavored milk. One would allow it only in high schools, the other proposal would be to limit the amount of sugar used in flavored milk.

According to the USDA, most chocolate milk has almost as much or maybe even an amount equal to the sugar in soda.

Those are similar and high numbers, but are they high enough to cause concern in parents?

“They like it, the white ones, they just grab em’ and toss them out, they prefer the chocolate so if they are gonna drink it, I mean,” said Christina McFarlane of New Britain.

“I think they shouldn’t,” said Junior of New Britain. “Chocolate milk is good for them, it’s good for kids.”

The decision will come in early 2024 and would affect elementary and middle schools.

It won’t include high schools and if there is a ban or restriction they won’t go into effect until the 2024-2025 school year.

