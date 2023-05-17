Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

USDA considers banning chocolate milk in schools

USDA considers banning chocolate milk at schools
By Marc Robbins
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFSB) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture is considering banning flavored milk in school cafeterias, including chocolate milk.

Chocolate milk has been a staple in America’s school lunchrooms forever, but concerns about too much sugar have it on the chopping block.

The USDA is considering two proposed options concerning flavored milk. One would allow it only in high schools, the other proposal would be to limit the amount of sugar used in flavored milk.

According to the USDA, most chocolate milk has almost as much or maybe even an amount equal to the sugar in soda.

Those are similar and high numbers, but are they high enough to cause concern in parents?

“They like it, the white ones, they just grab em’ and toss them out, they prefer the chocolate so if they are gonna drink it, I mean,” said Christina McFarlane of New Britain.

“I think they shouldn’t,” said Junior of New Britain. “Chocolate milk is good for them, it’s good for kids.”

The decision will come in early 2024 and would affect elementary and middle schools.

It won’t include high schools and if there is a ban or restriction they won’t go into effect until the 2024-2025 school year.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Couple accused of running home improvement scam
Manchester home improvement business accused of stealing thousands from clients
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said Wednesday will be much cooler and breezy.
Technical Discussion: Widespread frost on the way, record cold is possbile !
Authorities said 4-year-old Mohamed Abou Fofana's body was found on a Massachusetts shoreline.
Body of missing 4-year-old boy found on Massachusetts shoreline
The victim was sitting outside on a porch when gunfire broke out, and police say he is listed...
Bullet enters through kitchen window in New Haven, leaves man in critical condition
A backup built on I-91 south in Windsor following a crash the morning of May 15.
I-91 south in Windsor clear following morning crash

Latest News

vaccine
Doctor asked nurse to lie about giving him COVID vaccine
USDA considers banning chocolate milk at schools
VIDEO: USDA considers banning chocolate milk at schools
Police share tips as purse snatchings are on the rise
VIDEO: Police share tips as purse snatchings are on the rise
Rocky Hill mom advocating for children on the spectrum
Rocky Hill mother uses the power of art to bring awareness for kids on the spectrum