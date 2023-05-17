We’re Hiring Wednesday: Technical Metal Finishing

WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - Technical Metal Finishing, Inc. in Wallingford CT is part of the Sinto America Group of companies, the North American subsidiary of Sintokogio, Ltd., a worldwide family of companies with a global reputation for excellence in the manufacturing industry.

Sinto America offers innovative, top-class solutions to meet the needs of our customers and industries, with operating companies dedicated to providing superior customer service through practical, cost effective and technologically advanced equipment and service solutions across North America.

Sinto America is comprised of six primary segments, including Foundry Mold and Core Making, Sand Processing, Bulk Material Handling, Automation, Surface Treatment, and Surface Technologies.

Sinto America Surface Technologies provides precision shot peening, blasting and cleaning services through its National Peening and Technical Metal Finishing divisions.

Technical Metal Finishing is currently seeking a 2nd Shift Tier 4 Machine Operator to join our Team in Wallingford CT.

What You Will Do

1. Read, understand and perform work to written procedures

2. Check for tooling adequacy then verify setup on jobs that you have been qualified to process.

3. After unloading each completed part, inspect for peen coverage and part quality. To perform this instruction must be able to understand TMF and/or customer operation sheet/drawings.

4. Use approved materials and tooling when cleaning residue shot from parts and media material affixed or lodged into parts after vibratory milling.

5. Use surface analyzer and measure part surface finish to POP requirements.

6. Inspect part and record defects and non-conformances.

7. Keep work area floors, worktable and machine free of debris and clutter. Sweep and pick up all shot peen and vibratory milling media from the floor adjacent to the equipment.

8. Understand basic principles of TMF’s quality system, especially related to documenting non-conforming materials

9. Maintain willingness to work a flexible schedule and overtime as required.

10. Have a positive attitude at all times, show ability to work well with others.

11. Maintain excellent attendance

What We Want From You

12. High School diploma or GED is required.

13. Experience in manufacturing environment.

14. Familiarity with ISO-9001, and/or Nadcap quality system is preferred.

15. Ability to read and comprehend business, engineering and operational - manufacturing instructions, correspondence, and memos.

16. Ability to add, subtract, multiply, and divide in all units of measure, using whole numbers, common fractions, and decimals.

17. Candidate must be a U.S. Citizen for this position and must be able to provide proof of citizenship at hire.

The Benefits of Joining Our Team

Because we seek to hire the best people, we work hard to provide benefits that make their lives better, so we offer a comprehensive benefit program, which features:

18. Health coverage for Medical, Dental and Vision plans

19. 401(k) plan in with a generous company match and profit sharing

20. Financial protection through short term and long term disability, life insurance up to $50k of an employee’s base salary, and accidental death & dismemberment insurance plans, at 100% company cost

21. Tax advantages through flexible spending accounts that allow you to pay for specific health-care and dependent care expenses with pre-tax dollars

22. Generous paid time off program in which the benefits increase along with your tenure with the company, as well as paid sick time

23. 100% company paid Employee Assistance Program (EAP), which covers family and marriage counseling, addiction counseling, will prep and financial support.

24. Tuition reimbursement.

Technical Metal Finishing is currently seeking a Process Engineer - Technical Lead to join our Leadership Team in Wallingford CT.

What You Will Do

25. The Process Engineer is responsible for overseeing the design and development of NPI for Sinto America’s Technical Metal Finishing site. This includes but is not limited to process development support for new programs involving surface modification as well as supporting lean and continuous improvement efforts

26. This position will work with the site General Manager and Quality Manager to ensure that all process aspects meet Customer requirements and specifications

27. Additionally this position will assist in the development of the training programs as part of the process design

28. The Process Engineer will also provide guidance to the Team in developing method and execution plans to meet production requirements and ensure that we achieve customer requirements for on-time delivery and quality

29. Work with both internal and external customers to develop surface enhancement solutions to meet their needs, timeframe and specifications.

30. Develop project plan at program start to ensure milestones are identified and responsible parties are assigned.

31. Work with site Leadership to ensure that resources are assigned to achieve a successful outcome (People, Materials and Machinery).

32. Develop, as part of the NPI or Continuous Improvement Plan, training materials and critical spares programs to ensure proper execution and a successful project outcome.

33. Work with site Leadership to ensure all commercial targets are met in terms of throughput and margin expectations.

What We Want From You

34. Bachelor’s degree (B.S. or B.A.) and five to ten years related experience or equivalent combination of education and experience preferably in the aerospace, shot peening, or the metal surface treatment industry.

35. Familiarity with major Aerospace or Medical OEM quality and engineering systems highly desirable.

36. NADCAP, AS9000 and ISO 9000 quality systems preferred

37. SolidWorks or equivalent 3D modelling experience a plus

38. Candidate must be a U.S. Citizen for this position and must be able to provide proof of citizenship at hire.

Technical Metal Finishing is currently seeking a General Manager to lead our Team in Wallingford CT.

What You Will Do

General

46. The General Manager will provide leadership to enhance operations, quality, customer relations and process development.

47. This will be executed by providing strong leadership to the plant team and managing the systems, equipment, people and materials according to the established policies, procedures, specifications, and customer requirements.

48. You will build and sustain a strong, motivated production team capable of consistently delivering high quality products while hitting production targets.

49. You will maintain a culture that prioritizes safety and quality through communication, action, and accountability.

50. You will actively participates in the NADCAP, ITAR and Quality Systems processes.

Peening Operations

51. Maintenance of all required equipment to support a fully operational shot peening facility.

52. Coordination of tech plans required for various peening applications

53. Staff facility with machine operators and establish training programs needed.

54. Establish plant layout to maximize floor space utilization and efficient flow of product

55. Coordinate and achieve NADCAP accreditation where applicable

56. Coordinate with customers to achieve all required specific customer process approvals

57. Establish and control of budget for capital equipment expenditures

58. Identify and obtain all applicable governmental licenses and permits required to operate a safe and productive facility

59. Prepare/review mechanical engineering drawings or sketches where applicable

60. Supervise and manage all equipment maintenance to support uninterrupted customer schedules

Day-to-Day Responsibilities

61. Provide day-to-day interface with customers.

62. Schedule work orders, and priorities for work flow based upon customer requirements and machine availability

63. Control and be responsible for facility P&L according to budget

64. Identify and manage new business opportunities and communicate to upper management with recommendations for future growth

65. Hire, motivate, train and direct employees to succeed in their responsibilities.

66. Maintain adequate staff level of qualified personnel to act as Production Manager, Office Manager, Quality Manager, and shot peening machine operators as required by production levels.

67. Provide specific direction and daily expectations to Operations Manager, Quality Manager, Process Engineering, and Office Manager.

68. Perform annual performance reviews for all staff.

69. Produce necessary reports as defined by management.

70. Visit customers to deepen understanding of customer requirements and in support of maintaining positive customer contact.

71. Participate and direct quotation activity as required.

72. Travel as required.

What We Want From You

73. B.S. Mechanical Engineering or Industrial Management and minimum of ten to fifteen years related experience and/or training, or equivalent combination of education and experience preferably in the aerospace, shot peening, or the metal surface treatment industry.

74. Experience in preparation of engineering drawings for machinery

75. Proficient in the use of AutoCAD with 3D inventor preferred.

76. NADCAP, AS9000 and/or ISO 9000 quality systems

77. Project management training/experience

78. Candidate must be a U.S. Citizen for this position and must be able to provide proof of citizenship at hire.

When you join our team, you do more than simply switch companies to progress your career. You become part of our family, a group of talented individuals who drive business success.

Learn More About Us

www.sintoamerica.com/wallingford-ct

