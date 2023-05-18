2 moose struck and killed on CT roads in 1 day

HARTLAND, CT (WFSB) - For the second time in less than a day, a moose was struck and killed on a Connecticut roadway.

According to state police, the second moose was struck on South Road in Hartland around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Troopers said they, along with members of the East Hartland Fire Department and the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, responded to the scene.

“It was determined that a moose had been struck by a vehicle,” troopers said. “Initial reports indicate that a vehicle was not found in the area at the time of the response. CT DEEP assumed custody of the moose which was reported to be deceased.”

The driver was identified by the East Hartland animal control officer. No human injuries were reported. There was also no disabling damage to the vehicle.

Since the vehicle was driven from the scene, there was no damage, and no one was hurt, troopers said there would be no investigation.

“Incidents involving non-disabling damage to vehicles involved a wildlife-strike with no reported injuries are categorized as ‘traffic services’ or ‘administrative’ incidents rather than motor vehicle accident investigations,” troopers explained.

The first moose killed on Wednesday was on Route 15 near exit 63 in North Haven.

The moose was hit around 7 a.m.

Again, no human injuries were reported.

DEEP said it believes there are about 100 moose in Connecticut, and that the population has stayed the same for a few years.

It put out a warning to drivers earlier this month.

