Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

6 families displaced following arson at apartment complex in Hartford

6 families displaced in Hartford apartment complex fire
By Ayah Galal
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - In Hartford six families are without a home after a fire at an apartment complex.

That fire is now under investigation as arson, and police said the person who set it lived in the building.

It happened in the south end of the city at 930 Wethersfield Avenue.

Officials said the fire started in the closet of a third-floor apartment unit.

Investigators believe that individual may have been having a mental episode.

It was around 1 a.m. when fire crews and police arrived at the scene.

Smoke and flames were billowing from the roof and windows.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire before it spread to more units.

While at the scene, police identified and detained a suspect. According to investigators, that individual lived in a third-floor apartment where the fire started.

He was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. Fortunately, nobody else was injured.

Now six families are looking for a new home. Eyewitness News spoke with a neighbor who saw the flames.

“I mean this place was, all you could see was flames coming out the window off the roof. It was disgusting. It really was. I mean I feel really sorry for these people,” said Sandy Swanson of Hartford.

“It appears at this point in the investigation he was attempting to harm himself. Possibly having a mental episode,” said Lt. Aaron Boisvert with the Hartford Police Department.

The suspect is in the hospital and an arrest warrant is pending for him and he’ll be charged, officials said. His name has not been released yet.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon is tracking rain for rain for Saturday.
Technical Discussion: A 50/50 weekend ahead - from soggy to spectacular!
Moose struck and killed by driver in North Haven
Moose killed in North Haven vehicle strike may have been spotted earlier this month
ProHealth Physicians in Marlborough
REPORT: CT pediatrician lied about getting his COVID vaccine
The incident happened on route 15 in North Haven Wednesday morning.
2 moose struck and killed on CT roads in 1 day; third incident this year
Eversource.
Energy costs to drop for Eversource customers this summer

Latest News

Gillette Castle
Gillette Castle reopens to the public next weekend following major renovations
Bear bill passes in state Senate
‘Bear bill’ passes in state Senate
Focusing on lawn care
Something’s Growing: Tips for taking care of your lawn
6 families displaced in Hartford apartment complex fire
VIDEO: 6 families displaced in Hartford apartment complex fire