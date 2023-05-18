Contests
Bill that allows certain killing of bears passes in state Senate

By WFSB Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A bill that would allow certain killing of bears in Connecticut passed in the state Senate Thursday.

It passed 31 to 3.

There are three big parts of this bill:

  • Allows people to kill bears in self-defense if they are a threat to you, your pets or your property
  • Allows farmers to apply to DEEP for permits to kill bears that are a threat to crops and livestock
  • Bans people from “intentionally” feeding bears

This bill stops short of allowing a bear hunt in Litchfield County. That had previously been discussed but was removed from this bill.

This bill comes as we’re seeing and hearing about more human interactions with bears in Connecticut.

It now goes to the state House of Representatives for action.

