Big night for sports in Hartford

Sports take over downtown Hartford
By Bryant Reed
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - It’s a big night for Hartford sports.

Both the Yard Goats and the Hartford Wolfpack play this evening, and there’s something special about each game.

The Yard Goats are switching it up a little. For today and today only, their team name is the Hartford Bouncing Pickles.

The team is highlighting blue laws in Connecticut.

Blue laws are those laws that have very specific and particular restrictions, laws that really make you think how it became one in the first place.

For example, it is illegal in Connecticut to sell a pickle if it doesn’t bounce. That’s where the Hartford Bouncing Pickles comes from.

Down the road at the XL Center, the Hartford Wolfpack are trying to keep their playoff hopes alive for the AHL Calder Cup.

Nobody expected them to be here at this point of the season but now in game 3 of the division finals against the Hershey Bears. They’ve been backed into a corner and fans are hoping they’ll bite back and come out on top in this best of 5 series.

“We want them to win, Wolfpack win too,” said Danielle Lamoureaux of Hartford.

