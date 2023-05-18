Cromwell voters to decide on higher budget for new school

CROMWELL, Conn. (WFSB) - Today in Cromwell, voters will decide if more money should be allocated to build a new middle school.

Officials say the original cost estimates were off by more than $21 million dollars.

The Town of Cromwell says there are a lot of issues with Cromwell Middle School.

The building has asbestos, non-ADA-compliant bathrooms, out-of-date sprinklers, and firewalls.

Back in June, voters passed a referendum to appropriate more than $58 million dollars to the project.

But then, at the start of this year, the town learned that’s not enough money.

An increase in construction costs had caused the estimated cost for the project to go up by $21 million dollars.

Some plans were changed, and the town is now returning to voters, asking for an additional 13.9 million dollars to complete the project.

The vote will occur later today in Cromwell.

If you are a resident, you can vote at Cromwell High School from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

