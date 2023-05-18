Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Diamondbacks pitcher accidentally kills bird with pregame throw

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen throws to a San Francisco Giants batter during the...
Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen throws to a San Francisco Giants batter during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Phoenix.(Rick Scuteri | AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks pitchers aspire to be like Randy Johnson.

Zac Gallen unintentionally got real close in emulating the Hall of Famer.

While warming up in the outfield before Arizona’s game at Oakland on Wednesday, Gallen threw a curveball that hit a bird in midflight, killing the animal.

“I don’t really know what happened, honestly,” Gallen said. “I just know that the ball changed directions really. I saw what happened. It’s kind of a freak accident. It’s unfortunate.”

The throw was captured by cameras for Diamondbacks’ broadcaster Bally Sports Arizona.

Johnson infamously killed a bird during a spring training game in 2001. While throwing a pitch against the San Francisco Giants, a bird crossed in front of home plate and was destroyed by the baseball.

Gallen was only 5 when that happened.

“I don’t remember it as a kid,” he said. “But I’ve seen the clip many times.”

Gallen’s incident happened one day before the anniversary of Johnson pitching a perfect game for Arizona against the Atlanta Braves in 2004.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moose struck and killed by driver in North Haven
Moose killed in North Haven vehicle strike may have been spotted earlier this month
weekend rain - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Record cold this morning! Rain for a portion of the weekend!
ProHealth Physicians in Marlborough
REPORT: CT pediatrician lied about getting his COVID vaccine
Eversource.
Energy costs to drop for Eversource customers this summer
FILE - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at United Nations headquarters, Monday, July 18,...
Prince Harry and Meghan pursued in their car by photographers; no injuries in NYC incident

Latest News

Crews are battling a massive fire at a construction site in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Crews battle massive fire at construction site in North Carolina
Alberto Sierra Jr., 32, is charged with murder and disinterring a body in connection to the...
Man charged with killing 5-year-old who was found dead in a suitcase 9 years ago
President Joe Biden, left, shakes hands with Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida ahead of a...
Biden, Japan’s Kishida meet ahead of G-7 summit, vowing to ‘stand strong’ against global threats
Taylor Swift
Swifties head to Gillette Stadium early to get their merchandise
Fans line up for Taylor Swift tickets - WBZ - WFSB
VIDEO: Fans started lining up for Taylor Swift merch early Thursday morning