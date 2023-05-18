Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Ducklings rescued from Newington storm drain

By Rob Polansky
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Sometimes you just have to look out for the little guys.

The Newington Volunteer Fire Department sprang into action this week to rescue ducklings from a storm drain.

Firefighters in Newington rescued eight ducklings from a storm drain. They posted about it on...
Firefighters in Newington rescued eight ducklings from a storm drain. They posted about it on May 17.(Newington Volunteer Fire Department)

“A neighbor walking by heard the chirps and gave us a call,” the department posted to social media.

A firefighter took on the task of going down into the drain and getting them out.

“All eight ducklings were saved,” the department said.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moose struck and killed by driver in North Haven
Moose killed in North Haven vehicle strike may have been spotted earlier this month
weekend rain - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Record cold this morning! Rain for a portion of the weekend!
ProHealth Physicians in Marlborough
REPORT: CT pediatrician lied about getting his COVID vaccine
FILE - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at United Nations headquarters, Monday, July 18,...
Prince Harry and Meghan pursued in their car by photographers; no injuries in NYC incident
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say

Latest News

The Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics face off in the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals.
YouTube TV issue causes fans to miss end of Celtics, Heat game
Your Thursday morning update
weekend rain - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Record cold this morning! Rain for a portion of the weekend!
A file photo of a Connecticut State Police vehicle.
Serious injuries reported in Groton I-95 crash