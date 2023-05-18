Ducklings rescued from Newington storm drain
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Sometimes you just have to look out for the little guys.
The Newington Volunteer Fire Department sprang into action this week to rescue ducklings from a storm drain.
“A neighbor walking by heard the chirps and gave us a call,” the department posted to social media.
A firefighter took on the task of going down into the drain and getting them out.
“All eight ducklings were saved,” the department said.
Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.