Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Ford recalls SUVs, some for a second time, to fix rear camera display

FILE - A Ford sign is shown at a dealership in Springfield, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Ford...
FILE - A Ford sign is shown at a dealership in Springfield, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Ford is recalling over 422,000 SUVs in the U.S. because the image from the rear camera may not be displayed. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling over 422,000 SUVs in the U.S. because the image from the rear camera may not be displayed.

The recall covers certain Ford Explorers and Lincoln Aviators from the 2020 through 2023 model years, as well as 2020 through 2022 Lincoln Corsairs. All have 360-degree cameras.

Some of the vehicles were recalled for the same problem earlier this year, but the remedy didn’t work.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents that the lack of a rear camera image can cut visibility, increasing the risk of a crash.

Ford says it’s working with parts suppliers to identify the cause and develop a repair. Vehicles that were fixed under a January recall will have to be repaired again.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moose struck and killed by driver in North Haven
Moose killed in North Haven vehicle strike may have been spotted earlier this month
weekend rain - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Record cold this morning! Rain for a portion of the weekend!
ProHealth Physicians in Marlborough
REPORT: CT pediatrician lied about getting his COVID vaccine
Eversource.
Energy costs to drop for Eversource customers this summer
FILE - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at United Nations headquarters, Monday, July 18,...
Prince Harry and Meghan pursued in their car by photographers; no injuries in NYC incident

Latest News

A motorized scooter was involved in a crash on Middle Turnpike East in Manchester the morning...
Scooter crash closes road in Manchester
Police lights
I-691 east closed in Southington reopens following crash
A new video shows the moment a wanted man sped away from police, with one officer clinging to...
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Officer clings to car as it drives off
A suspect was identified and detained on scene.
Suspected arson at apartment fire in Hartford
A new video shows the moment a wanted man sped away from police, with one officer clinging to...
VIDEO: Officer clings to moving car