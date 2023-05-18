Contests
Gillette Castle reopens to the public next weekend following major renovations

Gillette Castle
Gillette Castle(WFSB)
By Cassidy Williams
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EAST HADDAM, CT (WFSB) - Gillette Castle in East Haddam will reopen to the public next weekend.

It’s undergone major renovations over the last year.

For more than 100 years the castle has been a part of the East Haddam community, and it shouldn’t look like anything has changed.

“You can’t tell anything has actually happened. The point is to make it look like it always looked,” said Lynn Wilkinson, president of Friends of Gillette Castle State Park.

But in fact, a lot has changed.

“These had to be completely cleaned and restored and rails put back in place,” said Eric Mattern, president of Mattern Construction.

Mattern helped show all the work that has been done since the castle was closed to the public in November.

Each original stone was given special care.

“Those get cataloged, numbered and set aside to be put back where they originally were,” said Mattern.

This past winter was the last phase in the multi-year project to renovate the castle.

In this phase they added safety features like guardrails. The retaining wall was restored, and the blue stone patio is all new.

“It looks amazing in my mind,” Wilkinson said.

The project was overseen by the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP).

This last phase cost about a half million dollars.

It’s ready to be open in time for Memorial Day, and Mattern expects the castle to now stand for another 100 years.

“I would say another century out of what we put in place is not a stretch by any means,” Mattern said.

It’s suggested you buy tickets ahead of time as they often sell out on the weekends.

For information about the castle and a plan your visit page that explains how to get tickets, click HERE.

Tickets can be purchased HERE.

