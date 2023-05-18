House unanimously votes for bill to prevent wrong-way driving

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A bill to prevent wrong-way crashes in Connecticut is moving forward.

On Tuesday, members of the House unanimously voted on a bill to prevent wrong-way crashes.

This comes after state Representative Quinten “Q” Williams was killed by a wrong-way driver on his way home from the inaugural ball in January.

Toxicology reports show both Williams and the driver who hit him had been drinking and were over the legal limit.

Studies show 80 percent of wrong-way crashes are caused by impaired drivers.

The accident happened during the early morning hours on Route 9 in Cromwell.

Colleagues and friends of Williams were shaken when they heard about the accident.

“We need to send a message that this is not ok,” said Democratic Senator Matt Lessor. Lessor was a good friend of Williams.

The bill approved in the house will add warning signs and lights to 120 highway exit ramps, install rumble strips, and push a public awareness campaign.

The Department of Transportation (DOT) has already started some of these deterrents.

“The lights will flash and hopefully that will stop them but if they keep going through the second detection zone, that’s what’s going to alert state police,” said Josh Morgan a spokesperson for the DOT.

DOT is also coming up with a plan to make Route 9 safer by removing all the stop lights.

“When you talk about Q Williams it’s clear the accident was caused by the woman going the wrong way but nobody should be behind the wheel and nobody should be putting the public at risk,” said Lesser.

Senators and state reps will be pushing to lower the legal blood alcohol level from .08 to .05 on Thursday.

