Hundreds rally for more funding in state budget

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - More than a thousand people rallied outside the capitol tonight calling for more funding for essential services in the state budget.

Tonight’s event was titled a “Rally for a Moral Budget.”

Protesters were calling for investments in education, health care, housing, and social services, sectors that fear a decrease in funding.

Stephanie Johnson is completing a degree at Manchester Community College.

But continuing her education is in question because she is worried a lack of funding for colleges could result in tuition hikes.

“I have to do work-study just to afford my tuition. It’s hard for me because throughout my life, I never really had much,” Stephanie said.

That’s why she was one of nearly 1,5000 students, teachers, social workers, and non-profits rallying at the state capitol calling for funding toward essential services.

“They say cut back! We say fight back!” Protesters chanted.

While some tax cuts in the budget may seem to be beneficial, that spending is resulting in less money elsewhere.

However, union reps argue that the state has enough surplus funds to cover programs in need.

“Exactly. We’re saying it’s immoral at a time with a historic surplus to be cutting for community college students, state university students, and not properly funding so many other services,” said Seth Freeman, Seiu Local 1973.

Lawmakers will have to come up with a budget before the session ends on June 7th.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.