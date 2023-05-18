I-691 east closed in Southington reopens following crash

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Interstate 691 in Southington was closed on Thursday morning because of a reported crash.

It has since reopened.

The Department of Transportation reported that the closure was on the eastbound side between exits 7 and 5.

Multiple vehicles were said to have been involved.

The crash was first reported just before 8 a.m.

There’s no word on injuries or a cause.

