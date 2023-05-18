I-691 east closed in Southington reopens following crash
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Interstate 691 in Southington was closed on Thursday morning because of a reported crash.
It has since reopened.
The Department of Transportation reported that the closure was on the eastbound side between exits 7 and 5.
Multiple vehicles were said to have been involved.
The crash was first reported just before 8 a.m.
There’s no word on injuries or a cause.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
