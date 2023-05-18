Contests
Legislators consider proposal to lower DUI blood alcohol content limit

The proposal aims to reduce fatal crashes due to impaired driving.
By Jay Kenney and Marcy Jones
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 5:40 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - State lawmakers and advocates will gather Thursday to support a senate bill that would lower Connecticut’s blood alcohol content limit to .05.

The proposal aims to reduce fatal crashes due to impaired driving.

Members of the National Transportation Safety Board and Mothers Against Drunk Driving will join lawmakers in supporting the proposal.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Connecticut ranks 4th for the “highest percentage of fatal accidents caused by drunk driving,” at 45%.

That’s one of the reasons for the push of S-B 1082, an initiative to lower the state’s legal BAC limit in hopes of curbing roadway fatalities.

The federal limit to legally drive in the united states is a BAC of .08, and drunk driving penalties differ from state to state.

Supporters of the bill say they want all drivers to rethink getting behind the wheel with any level of impairment.

According to the National Library of Medicine, that equates to roughly four drinks in two hours for a 170-pound man, or 3 drinks in that same time for a woman weighing 137 pounds.

The exact effects of alcohol differ depending on the person.

The event will happen here Thursday at the State Capitol, Hall of Flags at 10 a.m.

