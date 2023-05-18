Contests
Mystic Memorial Day Parade will not take place this year

If you were planning to go to the Mystic Memorial Day Parade this year, you’ll have to change your plans.
By Eliza Kruczynski
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 11:42 PM EDT
MYSTIC, Conn. (WFSB) - If you were planning to go to the Mystic Memorial Day Parade this year, you’ll have to change your plans.

“We blew it, we missed the date,” said Craig Floyd, Commander Elect, Mystic VFW.

The parade was not scheduled in time. State rule says the application must be submitted 90 days in advance.

“We do apologize to the public that we blew our date. It happens, we’re human. I apologize. I accept full responsibility for that,” Floyd said.

Businesses on the parade route will miss the customers it typically brings in.

“Give or take I do 1,000 pizzas that day, really kick off the summer,” said Steven Zelepos, Kitchen Manager, Mystic Pizza. “No parade, which is kind of a break for us, but I’ll take it.”

“I’m really upset because I was really looking forward to the parade,” said Jackie Testoni, Windsor Locks.

However, this celebration means more to some.

“To be in a parade with your brothers that have been there, done that. To be recognized and thanked for our sacrifice... obviously, it’s emotional. We will miss it more than the people who watch it, believe me,” Floyd said.

There will be celebrations including a memorial service at noon, delicious food, and face painting.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

