Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Police: Arrest in NY over death of man pushed onto Baltimore subway tracks

A 13-year-old exchanged gunfire with police during a chase through a residential neighborhood...
A 13-year-old exchanged gunfire with police during a chase through a residential neighborhood in Florida, officials said.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A man accused of pushing another man onto the tracks at a Baltimore subway station, electrocuting him, has been arrested in New York, police said.

Investigators found Joseph White, 39, of Baltimore at a hotel in the South Ozone Park neighborhood of Queens on Wednesday and arrested him, police said in a news release. White will be charged with first-degree murder after he is extradited to Baltimore, police said.

White pushed Christopher Foster onto the subway tracks at the Shot Tower station in downtown Baltimore on April 12, police said.

Detectives called to the station that day found medics rendering aid to Foster, who died on the scene. Their investigation revealed Foster had been standing near the edge of the platform when he was pushed from behind, fell onto the tracks and was electrocuted, police said.

It was not immediately clear whether White had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moose struck and killed by driver in North Haven
Moose killed in North Haven vehicle strike may have been spotted earlier this month
weekend rain - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Record cold this morning! Rain for a portion of the weekend!
ProHealth Physicians in Marlborough
REPORT: CT pediatrician lied about getting his COVID vaccine
Eversource.
Energy costs to drop for Eversource customers this summer
FILE - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at United Nations headquarters, Monday, July 18,...
Prince Harry and Meghan pursued in their car by photographers; no injuries in NYC incident

Latest News

Crews are battling a massive fire at a construction site in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Crews battle massive fire at construction site in North Carolina
Alberto Sierra Jr., 32, is charged with murder and disinterring a body in connection to the...
Man charged with killing 5-year-old who was found dead in a suitcase 9 years ago
President Joe Biden, left, shakes hands with Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida ahead of a...
Biden, Japan’s Kishida meet ahead of G-7 summit, vowing to ‘stand strong’ against global threats
Taylor Swift
Swifties head to Gillette Stadium early to get their merchandise
Fans line up for Taylor Swift tickets - WBZ - WFSB
VIDEO: Fans started lining up for Taylor Swift merch early Thursday morning