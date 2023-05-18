Scooter crash closes road in Manchester

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A motorized scooter was involved in a crash that closed a road in Manchester on Thursday morning.

It happened on Middle Turnpike East at Princeton Street, which was where the road was closed, according to police.

They said that just before 6 a.m., the scooter rider traveled west on Middle Turnpike East and was involved in a collision with a motor vehicle at the intersection with Princeton Street.

“The operator of the scooter sustained a possible broken leg and was transported to the hospital,” police told Channel 3. “The operator of the sedan involved in the collision was not injured and remained on-scene.”

The road remained closed as of 9 a.m.

Police said the would provide an update when they reopen it.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.