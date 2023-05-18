Serious injuries reported in Groton I-95 crash

GROTON, CT (WFSB) - Two people were hospitalized following a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Groton Thursday morning.

State police confirmed to Channel 3 that they responded to the crash between exits 89 and 88 on the southbound side.

It happened around 6:30 a.m.

“Serious injuries were reported and two have been transported,” said Trooper First Class Pedro Muñiz, Connecticut State Police. “If traveling in or around the area, please use alternate routes and expect delays.”

The state Department of Transportation showed the right lane being closed as of 7:15 a.m.

There’s no word on a cause.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

