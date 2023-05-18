Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Serious injuries reported in Groton I-95 crash

A file photo of a Connecticut State Police vehicle.
A file photo of a Connecticut State Police vehicle.(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROTON, CT (WFSB) - Two people were hospitalized following a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Groton Thursday morning.

State police confirmed to Channel 3 that they responded to the crash between exits 89 and 88 on the southbound side.

It happened around 6:30 a.m.

“Serious injuries were reported and two have been transported,” said Trooper First Class Pedro Muñiz, Connecticut State Police. “If traveling in or around the area, please use alternate routes and expect delays.”

The state Department of Transportation showed the right lane being closed as of 7:15 a.m.

There’s no word on a cause.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moose struck and killed by driver in North Haven
Moose killed in North Haven vehicle strike may have been spotted earlier this month
weekend rain - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Record cold this morning! Rain for a portion of the weekend!
ProHealth Physicians in Marlborough
REPORT: CT pediatrician lied about getting his COVID vaccine
FILE - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at United Nations headquarters, Monday, July 18,...
Prince Harry and Meghan pursued in their car by photographers; no injuries in NYC incident
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say

Latest News

Overturned tractor trailer on Route 20.
Overturned tractor trailer closes Route 20 in East Granby
Tractor trailer overturned on Rt. 20 in East Granby
VIDEO: Tractor trailer overturned on Rt. 20 in East Granby
A traffic alert has been issued.
Tractor trailer crash closes I-84 west in Southbury
A backup built on I-91 south in Windsor following a crash the morning of May 15.
I-91 south in Windsor clear following morning crash