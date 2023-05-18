Something’s Growing: Tips for taking care of your lawn

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) – For this week’s episode of Something’s Growing, Eyewitness News is focusing on lawn care for the month of May.

This time of year, the most important things are mowing, watering, fertilization, and weed control.

Now is the time to start if you want your lawn looking plush through the fall.

“Typically the rule of thumb is, when it gets warmer, cut a little higher, so right now you want your lawn to be 3.5 to 4 inches in height,” said James Beaudoin, co-owner of Green Choice in Plainville.

Make sure the blades are sharp and that you mow in different directions so that the grass blades aren’t always bending the same way.

“Watering is very important this time of year, you want to get ahead of the drought, so if we have a long string of hot days, and the soil moisture just isn’t there, you are going to have some failure of that lawn,” Beaudoin said.

Water in the morning before sunrise and for 25 minutes per zone so that the water gets all the way down to the root system.

“Lawn fertilization and weed control is important, you have to feed that plant, you have to make sure the weed control is down so you don’t have to be fighting them all year,” said Beaudoin.

You’ll be feeding your lawn in intervals, basically five times between early spring and fall.

If you are worried about pets or kids, at least make sure liquid weed control is dry, which can take up to 1 hour.

Ideally though, you’ll want to keep off the lawn for 24 hours.

The other pest you’ll want to take care of are grubs. Did you know that a grub is the larva stage of a Japanese beetle?

“So right now, if you happen to dig up in your grass and see grubs, they are already pupating so they are about to emerge from the soil as a Japanese beetle, so if you see something right now it’s too late, whatever damage has been done has been done,” Beaudoin said.

Putting grub control now will take care of the next cycle of grubs this fall.

Next week’s episode will focus on late spring planting.

