Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Suspected arson at apartment fire in Hartford

A suspect was identified and detained on scene.
A suspect was identified and detained on scene.(Hartford police)
By Kristina Russo
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police were dispatched and responded to a structure fire on 930 Wethersfield Avenue.

Hartford Fire Department were already on scene, actively fighting the fire.

The fire occurred around 1:09 a.m. Thursday morning.

It was determined that the detained suspect lived on the third floor where the fire started.

Police confirmed that the incident is believed to be arson.

There were only minor injuries reported due to possible smoke inhalation.

Approximately six families were displaced due to the fire.

This story is developing. Follow Channel 3 for more updates.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moose struck and killed by driver in North Haven
Moose killed in North Haven vehicle strike may have been spotted earlier this month
weekend rain - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Record cold this morning! Rain for a portion of the weekend!
ProHealth Physicians in Marlborough
REPORT: CT pediatrician lied about getting his COVID vaccine
Eversource.
Energy costs to drop for Eversource customers this summer
FILE - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at United Nations headquarters, Monday, July 18,...
Prince Harry and Meghan pursued in their car by photographers; no injuries in NYC incident

Latest News

A motorized scooter was involved in a crash on Middle Turnpike East in Manchester the morning...
Scooter crash closes road in Manchester
Police lights
I-691 east closed in Southington reopens following crash
A file photo of a Connecticut State Police vehicle.
Crash closes I-95 south in Groton
Hartford double shooting - WFSB
Man dies from double shooting in Hartford