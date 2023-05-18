Suspected arson at apartment fire in Hartford

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police were dispatched and responded to a structure fire on 930 Wethersfield Avenue.

Hartford Fire Department were already on scene, actively fighting the fire.

The fire occurred around 1:09 a.m. Thursday morning.

It was determined that the detained suspect lived on the third floor where the fire started.

Police confirmed that the incident is believed to be arson.

There were only minor injuries reported due to possible smoke inhalation.

Approximately six families were displaced due to the fire.

This story is developing. Follow Channel 3 for more updates.

