Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

YouTube TV issue causes fans to miss end of Celtics, Heat game

The Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics face off in the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals.
The Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics face off in the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals.(MGN)
By Rob Polansky
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 7:14 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFSB) - YouTube TV subscribers missed out on the last 4 minutes of game one of the NBA’s Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday night.

Many instead reported seeing a trailer for the upcoming live-action The Little Mermaid movie on repeat.

The game between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat was broadcast on TNT.

YouTube acknowledged the issue and said its team was working on a fix.

“Thanks so much for your patience,” Team YouTube posted to social media.

By the time the issue was resolved, the game had ended in a 123-116 win for the Heat.

“Sorry to let you know that you might also experience an issue when watching content on multiple channels via YTV,” Team YouTube posted. “We’re really sorry about this and we’ll keep you posted as soon as we have an update.”

YouTube had not said what caused the issue; however, it posted early Thursday morning that it was resolved.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) drives to the basket against Boston Celtics guard Malcolm...
Butler scores 35, Heat rally to beat Celtics 123-116 in East finals opener

Most Read

Moose struck and killed by driver in North Haven
Moose killed in North Haven vehicle strike may have been spotted earlier this month
weekend rain - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Record cold this morning! Rain for a portion of the weekend!
ProHealth Physicians in Marlborough
REPORT: CT pediatrician lied about getting his COVID vaccine
FILE - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at United Nations headquarters, Monday, July 18,...
Prince Harry and Meghan pursued in their car by photographers; no injuries in NYC incident
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say

Latest News

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) drives to the basket against Boston Celtics guard Malcolm...
Butler scores 35, Heat rally to beat Celtics 123-116 in East finals opener
Sports take over downtown Hartford
Big night for sports in Hartford
Sports take over downtown Hartford
VIDEO: Sports take over downtown Hartford
Brew Fest returns to Dunkin' Park - file - WFSB
G.O.A.T. Brew Fest returns to Dunkin’ Park this fall