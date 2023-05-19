4 people struck by driver in Hartford hit-and-run

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Four people were struck by a driver in Hartford Friday afternoon. The driver fled the scene.

Police said it happened on Nelson Street.

Everyone was conscious alert and when officers arrived, police said. Non-life-threatening injuries are reported.

No further information was available.

