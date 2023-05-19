4 people struck by driver in Hartford hit-and-run
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Four people were struck by a driver in Hartford Friday afternoon. The driver fled the scene.
Police said it happened on Nelson Street.
Everyone was conscious alert and when officers arrived, police said. Non-life-threatening injuries are reported.
No further information was available.
Channel 3 has a crew headed to the scene.
This story is breaking. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.