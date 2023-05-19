AMAZING MOMS: Mom running her own business heads back to school

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - The amazing mom recognized this week is married with 2 sons, runs her own cleaning business, and just embarked on dream she had put off since high school.

Maria Zuniga, on top of many other responsibilities, is fulfilling a promise she made a long time ago.

Zuniga said, “I said at one point I have to go to college because I’m not going to be in a restaurant all my life or babysitting.”

College wasn’t an affordable option right out of school in 2001.

She married the love of her life in 2004, and their two sons Nico and Javier came soon afterwards.

Maria found herself like many moms raising kids, running a home, and working full time. She attempted some college courses for a short time.

“But at that time, I was working full-time. It was a lot, so I stopped. The kids were smaller,” said Zuniga. “I would cook the day before. My husband would take care of the kids. he days that I have classes. It was crazy. I can’t do this. I did about 2 years, and I stopped.”

She loves being a mom, the good and not so good parts.

“The love that I have for them unconditional,” said Zuniga.

Her boys are now 18 and 13 with the oldest now headed to college in the fall.

Maria who runs her own house cleaning business realized she could go back, too.

She found a program in a Facebook group called Future Forward CT.

It’s a competency-based degree program through Southern New Hampshire University specifically designed for working adults.

At first, Maria doubted herself, but she was determined to go back.

“I can’t tell my kids go to college, go to college, if I’m not even finished,” said Zuniga. “So, I have to do it.”

She listened to herself and went back in January.

Her son Nico is headed to Albertus Magnus college this fall, different schools but both studying business.

Zuniga said, “I told him, Nico, remember, I’m not good at math. You’re going to be with me sitting over there.”

Maria is now a mom a mission.

“I’m going to do it,” said Zuniga. “I’m going to finish it. Now is the time. I have too.”

