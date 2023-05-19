Early morning fire tears through Manchester home

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - Firefighters responded to the scene of a structure fire Friday morning in Manchester.

Shortly after 4 a.m., dispatchers received calls for a structure fire at 22 West St.

Crews operate at a fire in Manchester. (Jose Sawtelle)

Crews could be seen operating at the scene of a structure fire.

Eyewitness News crews witnessed one person being treated at the scene for injuries.

West St. is currently closed before Hartford Rd. and Copper Hill Rd.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story. Stay with Eyewitness News 3 for updates.

