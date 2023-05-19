Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Early morning fire tears through Manchester home

A large firefighter response was spotted at a house fire in Manchester on Friday morning.
By Jay Kenney and Marcy Jones
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - Firefighters responded to the scene of a structure fire Friday morning in Manchester.

Shortly after 4 a.m., dispatchers received calls for a structure fire at 22 West St.

Crews operate at a fire in Manchester.
Crews operate at a fire in Manchester.(Jose Sawtelle)

Crews could be seen operating at the scene of a structure fire.

Eyewitness News crews witnessed one person being treated at the scene for injuries.

West St. is currently closed before Hartford Rd. and Copper Hill Rd.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story. Stay with Eyewitness News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened on route 15 in North Haven Wednesday morning.
2 moose struck and killed on CT roads in 1 day; third incident this year
The following is a technical discussion written by Eyewitness News meteorologists.
Technical Discussion: A 50/50 weekend ahead - from soggy to spectacular!
A file photo of a Connecticut State Police vehicle.
I-95 south in Groton partially reopens following crash
Lawn care costs are on the rise
I-Team: Comparing the cost of lawn care services with buying the equipment yourself
Push to lower CT's legal blood alcohol level
Proposal would lower blood-alcohol content limit in CT

Latest News

Swatting incident brings large police presence to Columbia
911 swatting call claims fake shooting in Columbia
MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Home sales fall, possible ESPN streaming sale, wine preferences
VIDEO: Crews respond to house fire in Manchester
WEEKENDS AT THE SCIENCE CENTER: Stage shows and origami Saturday, sensory-friendly day Sunday
VIDEO: Swatting incident causes large police presence in Columbia