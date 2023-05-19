Contests
EnCon police: Body found in Quaddick State Forest

Generic image of police line
Generic image of police line(KWCH 12)
By Rob Polansky
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
THOMPSON, CT (WFSB) - A body was discovered in a state forest in Thompson, environmental police confirmed.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection’s EnCon police reported that the body of a man was found in the Quaddick State Forest on Thursday morning.

They haven’t identified the man.

State police and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner were said to be helping with the investigation.

“There is no threat to the public and it is believed to be an isolated incident,” said Paul Copleman, media relations manager, DEEP. “The scene has been cleared and Quaddick State Forest is open.”

Copleman called the investigation “open” and said he would share more information as investigators learn it.

