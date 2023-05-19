EnCon police: Body found in Quaddick State Forest

THOMPSON, CT (WFSB) - A body was discovered in a state forest in Thompson, environmental police confirmed.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection’s EnCon police reported that the body of a man was found in the Quaddick State Forest on Thursday morning.

They haven’t identified the man.

State police and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner were said to be helping with the investigation.

“There is no threat to the public and it is believed to be an isolated incident,” said Paul Copleman, media relations manager, DEEP. “The scene has been cleared and Quaddick State Forest is open.”

Copleman called the investigation “open” and said he would share more information as investigators learn it.

