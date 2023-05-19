Family Friday: Fishing and farm celebrations

(WFSB) - Another spring weekend is here and we’re breaking down some great events the whole family will enjoy during the middle of May.

South Windsor Armed Forces Day **CANCELED**

Saturday, May 20

Nevers Park, Nevers Road

5:00pm – 9:30pm

Free admission

Food trucks, vendors, bounce houses, fireworks, live music & magic shows

A special appearance by Captain America

Enfield’s Annual Youth Fishing Derby Day

Saturday, May 20

Freshwater Pond, Enfield

9:00am – 11:00am

Rain Date: May 21st

Bring your own supplies

Connecticut Draft Horse Rescue’s 6th Anniversary at Autumn Ridge

Sunday, May 21

113 Chestnut Hill Road, East Hampton

11:00am – 3:00pm

Meet the horses & volunteers

Free event, but donations welcome

Kids activities, local vendors & more

