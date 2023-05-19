Family Friday: Fishing and farm celebrations
(WFSB) - Another spring weekend is here and we’re breaking down some great events the whole family will enjoy during the middle of May.
South Windsor Armed Forces Day **CANCELED**
- Saturday, May 20
- Nevers Park, Nevers Road
- 5:00pm – 9:30pm
- Free admission
- Food trucks, vendors, bounce houses, fireworks, live music & magic shows
- A special appearance by Captain America
Enfield’s Annual Youth Fishing Derby Day
- Saturday, May 20
- Freshwater Pond, Enfield
- 9:00am – 11:00am
- Rain Date: May 21st
- Bring your own supplies
Connecticut Draft Horse Rescue’s 6th Anniversary at Autumn Ridge
- Sunday, May 21
- 113 Chestnut Hill Road, East Hampton
- 11:00am – 3:00pm
- Meet the horses & volunteers
- Free event, but donations welcome
- Kids activities, local vendors & more
