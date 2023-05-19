Contests
Family Friday: Fishing and farm celebrations

Fishing and farm celebrations
By WFSB Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(WFSB) - Another spring weekend is here and we’re breaking down some great events the whole family will enjoy during the middle of May.

South Windsor Armed Forces Day **CANCELED**

  • Saturday, May 20
  • Nevers Park, Nevers Road
  • 5:00pm – 9:30pm
  • Free admission
  • Food trucks, vendors, bounce houses, fireworks, live music & magic shows
  • A special appearance by Captain America

Enfield’s Annual Youth Fishing Derby Day

  • Saturday, May 20
  • Freshwater Pond, Enfield
  • 9:00am – 11:00am
  • Rain Date: May 21st
  • Bring your own supplies

Connecticut Draft Horse Rescue’s 6th Anniversary at Autumn Ridge

  • Sunday, May 21
  • 113 Chestnut Hill Road, East Hampton
  • 11:00am – 3:00pm
  • Meet the horses & volunteers
  • Free event, but donations welcome
  • Kids activities, local vendors & more


