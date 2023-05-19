Contests
Fire burns through Shelton condo

Firefighters responded to the Summerfield Gardens in Shelton for a condo fire on May 18.
Firefighters responded to the Summerfield Gardens in Shelton for a condo fire on May 18.
By Rob Polansky
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - A generator fire damaged a condominium in Shelton on Thursday.

Firefighters said they responded to a home at Summerfield Gardens around 2:15 p.m.

The initial call was for a smoking electrical box. Those calls turned into calls about a generator fire.

“Upon arrival of the first fire unit, a working structure fire was declared as heavy fire was visible on the side of the a two-unit condo,” the Shelton Fire Department said.

Crews reportedly made a quick extinguishment of the exterior fire before firefighters went inside.

Shelton crews worked to extinguish a fire at a Summerfield Gardens condominium on May 18.
Shelton crews worked to extinguish a fire at a Summerfield Gardens condominium on May 18.

“As crews made entry, they were met with heavy heat and zero visibility,” the department said. “The members proceeded to the basement where the found a heavy fire condition.”

More crews from Derby and Seymour were called. Firefighters said the fire extended to the attic and other void spaces.

“Members cut holes in the roof to assist in locating the hidden fire,” the department continued. “Crews were able extinguish all visible fire within 40 minutes.”

No one was home at the time of the fire. There were no reported injuries.

Neighboring condos were not damaged.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation as of Friday morning.

