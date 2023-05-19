First responders in Groton use new technology when taking 911 calls

GROTON, CT (WFSB) - First responders in Groton have some new technology to keep you and your family safe.

The next time you call 911, things might be a little bit different.

Michael Gilman has been asking questions like “is he changing color?” for 27 years.

“We are the first first responders,” Gilman said.

Now he may not have to ask as many questions, because a picture is worth a thousand words.

“Before we would take calls and have to paint a picture in our mind. We don’t have to do that anymore. We can actually see what’s going on,” said Gilman.

You get the text message link on your phone from dispatch.

You click it and allow access to the camera. Then people from the dispatch center can see on their screen what you’re seeing on your phone.

“We had no idea what to do,” said Manon Cyr.

Cyr lives in Mystic. She goes to a Groton park with her son often.

She once had to call 911 when he was having a seizure.

Cyr wishes the livestreaming was an option then.

“In our case it was due to fever. He was a bit overdressed so they would’ve been able to guide us because the first thing they told us when they came was take off socks and other clothes from him,” Cyr said.

The town of Groton is the latest Connecticut municipality to implement this new technology, JOINING places like New London and Newington.

The service is called Prepared Live.

It can be used in instances like crashes or fires.

“We were able to advise responding units it was head-on. It was SUV vs a station wagon, there were fluids,” said Gilman.

Right now, the service is free.

There are more features Groton can upgrade to, but for now it’s doing its job just fine and saving lives in the process.

“It’s a good idea to be able to see to be able to have a better idea of what’s going on, what’s happening and how they can help,” Cyr said.

