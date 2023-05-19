Kaynor Tech in Waterbury dismissing early due to staff shortage

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A technical high school in Waterbury said it was forced to dismiss early on Friday because of a staff shortage.

W.F. Kaynor Technical High School will close at 11 a.m., according to Kerry Markey, director of communications for the Connecticut Technical Education and Career System.

The dismissal marked the second time in a week that a technical high school in the state was impacted by a staff shortage.

Last Friday, school officials reported that Howell Cheney Technical High School in Manchester closed that day due to the shortage.

No reason for the shortage was given in either case.

