Plainfield police: woman arrested with loaded handgun, drug paraphernalia in Dunkin’ parking lot

A woman was arrested with drug paraphernalia and a loaded handgun in Plainfield.
A woman was arrested with drug paraphernalia and a loaded handgun in Plainfield.(Plainfield Police Department)
By Jay Kenney
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 5:48 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - Plainfield police arrested a 34-year-old Meriden woman Thursday evening after she was found with a loaded handgun and drug paraphernalia.

Officers responded to the parking lot of the Dunkin’ Donuts on Lathrop Rd. in Plainfield after a report of narcotics use.

Police located a vehicle matching the caller’s description after arriving at the scene.

The operator was identified as Nancy Privitera, 34-years-old of Meriden.

When officers spoke with Privitera, she attempted to conceal an object underneath her leg.

After police witnessed this, they removed her from the vehicle.

A further search of the vehicle revealed a large amount of drug paraphernalia and a loaded Berretta .22 caliber handgun.

Privitera was arrested and charged with multiple offenses, including possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and criminal possession of a firearm.

She is being held on bond at the Plainfield Police Department and will be arraigned at the Danielson Superior Court on Friday May 19th, 2023.

