Police warn residents of scam callers asking for bail money

(wcjb)
By Kristina Russo
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - According to police, Middletown residents received an increasing amount of calls from suspects that allege a family member was arrested and need bail money.

The suspects then offered to send someone to the residence to pick up the bond money to assist with the bonding process.

Police wanted to make the public aware of this current phone scam especially because the suspects are calling from out of state area codes.

They then proceed to request payment in the form of Google play cards, cash, or banking routing numbers.

Officers have made it clear that all complaints are under investigation; however, they provided this info to prevent anyone from being financially victimized.

The police do not offer to send people to collect bail money, request banking information, or use gift/prepaid cards for bonds.

In addition, if a loved one were in fact in our custody, officers would allow contact directly rather than use a third party to arrange for bond.

Do not give out any private information if there are any kind of similar calls.

If a call is questionable or similar to the above details, residents are encouraged to contact their local police.

Middletown residents can speak to an officer at any time by calling 860-638-4000.

