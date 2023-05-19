Contests
Serious burns reported on victim of Hartford fire

generic fire truck
generic fire truck(MGN)
By Rob Polansky
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Two people needed treatment for burn injuries following an apartment fire in Hartford on Friday morning.

According to fire officials, one of the victims suffered serious burns.

The fire broke out in a two-story multi-family home on Flatbush Avenue.

Firefighters said the two people who were hurt were burned as the tried to put out the fire themselves.

The second victim was treated for minor burns and smoke inhalation.

There’s no word on what started the fire.

