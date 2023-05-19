Some one-way streets in New Haven could be changing to two-way

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - There are a lot of one-way streets in New Haven.

If you head into the Elm City, whether it’s for work, to grab a bite to eat or to catch a show, you need to know where you’re going.

Some of those one-ways could soon be changing.

The city originally started studying this very topic back in 2014: the idea to turn some one-way streets into two ways.

Some of the recommendations are ready to go while others are just heading into the design stage.

The plan is to make driving downtown a bit easier.

“One-ways, I actually live on a one way, I live on Exchange Street,” said Omar Diaz of New Haven.

When it comes to driving downtown, Diaz would love to see some of the one-ways change over.

“I think that would help a lot because you really, if you miss a turn, you’ve got to drive all the way back around to come back down, to get to where you want to be. That takes 10 minutes if you’re going to work,” Diaz said.

According to the city, construction on the long-discussed plan to change Church Street over to two-way traffic in front of city hall, could start this summer.

“If you do it right, it improves safety,” said Sandeep Aysola with the New Haven Department of Traffic and Transportation.

Aysola said other recommendations will now head to a design phase.

That includes potential two-way traffic for:

York Street from Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to Grove Street

Chapel Street from Park Street to College Street

George Street from York Street to Church Street

Church Street from Wall Street to Grove Street

“Downtown New Haven has a lot of one-way streets, so it’s very frustrating if you’re a driver to go from point A to B, you have to loop around. That impacts on more emissions, more waiting time, but if you do it right, one way to two-way conversion, incorporating safety and other modes of transportation, then it creates an ecosystem of convenience, connection and safety,” Aysola said.

After years of one-way traffic, Raymond Davies isn’t so sure.

“There’s big signs, but people drive right through them anyway and going down a one way street they do it all the time,” said Davies, of Prospect.

Its why there will be more planning and public input before the latest recommendations move forward.

Until then, drivers like Diaz will be counting down the days.

“It’s really struggle sometimes, so I feel it definitely would help, for sure,” Diaz said.

The biggest cost factor in all of this? Changing over the traffic signals.

But as the study progresses, we’re told there will be additional public information meetings to hear from drivers and let them know what’s being considered.

