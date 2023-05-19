SOMETHING’S COOKING: From the NFL to Moon Shots Juice

GUILFORD, CT (WFSB) - With just a week away from Memorial Day weekend, the Something’s Cooking crew found a place in Guilford that’s the perfect transition into the summer season.

John Moffitt used to serve up pancake blocks as an offensive lineman in the NFL, but now he’s dishing out something very different.

He now owns a brand-new restaurant called Moon Shots Juice Company.

Moffitt said, “I would drive around town, and I’d be like I want something quick and healthy, and I don’t want to make it.”

He started a small juice truck on the town green that has now grown into a brick-and-mortar location on Boston Post Road.

Moon shots uses a hydraulic cold press machine to ensure that at least four pounds of produce is in every single colorful bottle.

“It seems like it’s something the community really wants just because it’s a healthy option,” said Moffitt.

The menu is full of healthy options with half a dozen acai and pitaya bowls.

There are also locally sourced specialty coffees.

Like many former players, john admits he struggled a bit with life after football but in the end, he just needed to make a lunar landing back in his hometown.

Moffitt said, “this business and my family really have been like a saving grace.”

