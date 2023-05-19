Southington police make shoplifting arrest

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) – A woman is facing charges after she allegedly stole several items from the TJ Maxx in Southington.

Police said the incident happened on March 26.

Amanda Stuart, 32, who police said is homeless, filled a laundry hamper with several items and left the store, authorities said.

“During the thefts, Stuart additionally was observed manipulating the anti-theft devices on two women’s handbags, utilizing a device she carried into the store, allowing her to disable the device and steal the handbags,” Southington police said.

Southington police received an anonymous tip identifying Stuart after posting a surveillance photo of her on Facebook.

Southington police are looking to identify a woman they said who stole $620 worth of items from TJ Maxx in town. (Southington police)

Stuart also has pending cases with the Plainville Police Department, the Florence County Sheriff’s Department in South Carolina, and the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department in Vermont.

Police said Stuart was charged with larceny fifth-degree and possession of a shoplifting device. She was held on an $8,000 bond.

