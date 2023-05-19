Swatting incident brings large police presence to Columbia
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Conn. (WFSB) - A non-credible report of a disturbance in Columbia caused a large police presence on Randazzo Road.
Police say troopers from Troop K responded to the area for a report of a disturbance in.
upon further investigation, it was determined to be non-credible.
Police say it is being considered a swatting incident.
Swatting is when a “prank” call is made to the police in order to bring a large number of armed officers to an area.
The investigation remains ongoing.
