Swatting incident brings large police presence to Columbia

A shooting report in East Lyme back in Aug. 2022 was determined to be a swatting incident.
A shooting report in East Lyme back in Aug. 2022 was determined to be a swatting incident.(MGN)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Conn. (WFSB) - A non-credible report of a disturbance in Columbia caused a large police presence on Randazzo Road.

Police say troopers from Troop K responded to the area for a report of a disturbance in.

upon further investigation, it was determined to be non-credible.

Police say it is being considered a swatting incident.

Swatting is when a “prank” call is made to the police in order to bring a large number of armed officers to an area.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This story is breaking, stay with Channel 3 for updates.

