Thieves steal $600 bong from Oxford smoke shop

By Rob Polansky
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OXFORD, CT (WFSB) - Three suspects snatched a $600 bong from a smoke shop in Oxford.

The theft happened at Oxford Puff City.

The Connecticut State Police Oxford Resident Trooper’s Office posted surveillance photos of the suspects to social media on Friday.

They said three suspects stole a blue-colored “Studentglass” gravity bong valued at $599.99.

“The males ran out of the store to a parked vehicle that was in the area of Old State Road, in the vicinity of the rear of the ax throwing business of 35 Old State Rd.,” troopers said. “They left in what is possibly a dark blue color Honda and continued south on Oxford Road.”

State police asked that any witnesses to the incident or anyone who recognizes any of the suspects contact Oxford police at 203-888-4352.

