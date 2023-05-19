Contests
Waterbury Public Schools discuss adding Islamic holidays to calendar

A group of people are trying to get a religious holiday added to the calendar of Waterbury Public Schools.
By Bryant Reed
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
There are four mosques in the Waterbury area.

Tonight, at the school board meeting, the Muslim community made their case as to why their religion is just as important as any other holiday.

On the Waterbury Public Schools calendar, there are both Jewish and Christian holidays that are recognized, but nothing that represents Islam.

Islam is the world’s second most popular religion, and where Waterbury leads Connecticut in worshippers.

“These are the two most important holidays within the Islamic tradition. And usually, kids have to choose between going to school or attending prayers with their families and we don’t want them to make that decision anymore,” said Farhan Memon, Chairperson - CT Islamic.

Memon is the chairperson of the Connecticut Islamic Council, and the holidays he’s talking about are Eid Al-Adha and Eid Al-Fitr.

Thursday night, he led a group of Muslims at the Waterbury Public Schools meeting to urge the school board to make the day’s school holidays.

“Of course, the school system has made accommodations for that for people who are Christian and Jewish. It’s time they made accommodations for people who are Muslim,” Memon said.

“Students are being forced to go to school or fulfill their religious duty. If they choose school, they’re being pulled away from a tradition that is dear to them, and it hurts us,” said one attendee.

“The children in school that are classmates that are not Muslim can understand more about what their classmates believe in, what they celebrate, why do they celebrate it. That can actually increase less bullying,” added another.

No decision was made tonight, and school leaders did not comment.

