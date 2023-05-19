Young female golfers from Waterbury find opportunity on the links

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Waterbury is home to three golf courses and yet teen girls interested in the sport had limited opportunities to play up until a year ago.

Despite that, the city has churned out some incredible young talent.

It’s a game that demands constant and subtle adjustments to reach success.

“What I need to fix in order to shoot mid-high 70 rounds,” said golfer Aoife Devaney.

Devaney is seeing the payoffs.

Last summer the Kennedy High School junior qualified for the prestigious U.S. Girls Junior Championship, and she’s aiming to make it again this year.

It’s rare for a city to churn out this level of young talent, but Waterbury did it twice.

“Why did you guys wear matching vests today?” Eyewitness News asked.

“Younger girls can see us, and they can be like oh I can do this too,” said golfer Laniah Moffett.

The Crosby High School junior has carved out her own path.

She was selected to play at Pebble Beach in California in a tournament with a PGA pro.

“Not many kids get to travel at all so I’m very fortunate,” Moffett said.

They’ve known each other and played together since the age of 8, showing off skills they’ve honed in the face of a few challenges.

“Our freshman year I recall we were a little bummed out that we were not going to be able to play on a girls’ team because there was no girls team in or around Waterbury,” Devaney said.

Devaney and Moffett now play on a co-op team created for the city’s public high schools in 2022. They are working together more than competing against each other.

“After the round. We’ll talk about it and we’ll talk about how we played, what holes were difficult,” Devaney said.

“You know when you see somebody every day and you have the same interests and the same goals as somebody It really makes it easy,” said Moffett.

Different courses and different weather conditions force a player to rely on those subtle improvements made to their game.

“Golf is just different. Every single day no matter where you are,” Devaney said.

In this case Devaney and Moffett have spent years developing a friendship they can rely on too.

“It’s really just like this, that’s kind of family,” said Moffett.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.